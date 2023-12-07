Specifications for the 1997 Ford Falcon Xr8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Ford Falcon Xr8 El 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4906 mm
|Width
|1861 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1603 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|398 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswtd12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $510
- Air Conditioning - $2,110
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,284
- Body Kit - $2,434
- Cruise Control - $414
- Compact disc player - $915
- Heavy Duty Tow Pack - $1,540
- Metallic Paint Special
- Power Sunroof - $2,403
- Towbar - $1,110
- Tow Pack - $205