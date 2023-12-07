Specifications for the 1997 Ford Festiva Glxi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Ford Festiva Glxi Wd 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1418 mm
|Wheelbase
|2390 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|926 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|38 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|119 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Knadb1125S6123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Air Conditioning - $1,885
- Metallic Paint - $100