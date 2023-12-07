Specifications for the 1997 Honda Legend. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Honda Legend 3.5L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2910 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4980 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1645 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2149 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|284 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jhmka96200C001119
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers