1997 Mercedes-Benz C200 Elegance W202 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1997 Mercedes-Benz C200 Elegance W202 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1997 Mercedes-Benz C200 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1493 mm
Tracking Rear 1464 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1418 mm
Length 4487 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1365 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1845 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1575 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2020202F123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

