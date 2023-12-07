WhichCar
1997 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1997 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1997 Mercedes-Benz Cl500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1523 mm
Wheelbase 2945 mm
Height 1445 mm
Length 5065 mm
Width 1912 mm
Kerb Weight 2080 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2600 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 Zr16
Rear Tyre 235/60 Zr16
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1400702A123456
Country Manufactured Germany