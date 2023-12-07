WhichCar
1997 Mercedes-Benz Sl280 R129 2.8L Petrol 2D Convertible

1997 Mercedes-Benz Sl280 R129 2.8L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1997 Mercedes-Benz Sl280 R129. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1523 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2515 mm
Height 1295 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1812 mm
Kerb Weight 1800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 142 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/55 Zr16
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1290582F000001
Country Manufactured Germany