Specifications for the 1997 Mercedes-Benz Sl280 R129. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Mercedes-Benz Sl280 R129 2.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1523 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2515 mm
|Height
|1295 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1812 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|142 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1290582F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,561
- Alloy Wheels Special - $565
- Leather Trim Special - $9,434
- Metallic Paint - $2,948