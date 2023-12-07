Specifications for the 1997 Mercedes-Benz Slk230 Kompressor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Mercedes-Benz Slk230 Kompressor 2.3L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1488 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1284 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1325 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|142 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1704472F123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Side Airbags
- Sound System
- Traction Control System