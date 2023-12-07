Specifications for the 1997 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli Ce 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2415 mm
|Height
|1365 mm
|Length
|4230 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1495 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|4.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|126 Nm
|Makimum Power
|69 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmfdrcj2Avu000248
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package - $1,500
- Air Conditioning - $2,000