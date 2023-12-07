Specifications for the 1997 Morgan Plus Four 2 Seater. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Morgan Plus Four 2 Seater 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1190 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1240 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1270 mm
|Length
|3890 mm
|Width
|1500 mm
|Kerb Weight
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|176 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|8000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Leather Trim