Specifications for the 1998 Citroen Xantia 2.0 Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Citroen Xantia 2.0 Sx 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1482 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1448 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|4444 mm
|Width
|1755 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1915 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|645 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|615 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5550
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|97 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vf7X1Rfxm72000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $939
- Power Sunroof - $1,879