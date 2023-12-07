WhichCar
1998 Citroen Xantia Activa Turbo Ct 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1998 Citroen Xantia Activa Turbo Ct 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1998 Citroen Xantia Activa Turbo Ct. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1502 mm
Tracking Rear 1454 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1387 mm
Length 4524 mm
Width 1755 mm
Kerb Weight 1426 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1985 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 615 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 235 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Vf7X1Rfxm72000001
Country Manufactured France