Specifications for the 1998 Citroen Xm Exclusive V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Citroen Xm Exclusive V6 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1447 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4708 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2015 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|235 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vf7Y4Tr0000Tr0001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim - $3,800
- Metallic Paint
- Power Sunroof - $2,500