Specifications for the 1998 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Strada Extreme 5.7 Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Strada Extreme 5.7 Si Vt 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1594 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4822 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vtk69Pvl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Alloy Wheels Special - $3,670
- Leather Sport Seats - $2,645
- Trip Computer