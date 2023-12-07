Specifications for the 1998 Daihatsu Move L601. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Daihatsu Move L601 0.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1220 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1210 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|3310 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|745 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1140 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|250 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|32 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|67 Nm
|Makimum Power
|31 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdal601S000000298
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Roof Racks
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,621
- Metallic Paint - $179