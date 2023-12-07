Specifications for the 1998 Daihatsu Pyzar Grv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Daihatsu Pyzar Grv 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1385 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1390 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2395 mm
|Height
|1600 mm
|Length
|4050 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1020 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1470 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|119 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdag303G000000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Central Locking
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,806
- CD with 6 CD Stacker