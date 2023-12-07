Specifications for the 1998 Ferrari 456 M GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Ferrari 456 M GT 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1606 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1300 mm
|Length
|4763 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|110 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|22 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|325 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Front Panel
|VIN Number
|Zffse44D000000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension