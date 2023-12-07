Specifications for the 1998 Ford Fairlane Ghia Special Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Ford Fairlane Ghia Special Edition Nl 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2919 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|5122 mm
|Width
|1861 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1642 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|357 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajglwtd12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,262
- Heavy Duty Tow Pack - $1,525
- Liquid Petroleum Gas - $2,100
- Limited Slip Differential - $2,100