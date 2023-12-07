Specifications for the 1998 Ford Falcon Forte. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Ford Falcon Forte Au 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1530 mm
|Length
|5058 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1581 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4900
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|357 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgwawm12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $510
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Alloy Wheels - $1,850
- Cruise Control - $450
- Heavy Duty Tow Pack - $450
- Limited Slip Differential - $500
- Metallic Paint Special - $225
- Sports Suspension - $850