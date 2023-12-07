Specifications for the 1998 Ford Falcon Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1998 Ford Falcon Gli El 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1453 mm
|Length
|4906 mm
|Width
|1861 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1536 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|357 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswty77810
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $510
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Air Conditioning - $2,110
- Alloy Wheels - $992
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,863
- Cruise Control - $414
- Heavy Duty Suspension - $258
- Heavy Duty Tow Pack - $1,540
- Liquid Petroleum Gas - $2,050
- Limited Slip Differential - $486
- Metallic Paint Special - $218
- Sports pack - $1,369
- Towbar - $1,110
- Tow Pack - $205