WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Prelude
  4. Vti-R

1998 Honda Prelude Vti-R 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

1998 Honda Prelude Vti-R 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1998 Honda Prelude Vti-R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4545 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1335 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5250
Maxiumum Torque 212 Nm
Makimum Power 143 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R16
Rear Tyre 205/50 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmbb62400C000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan