1998 Mercedes-Benz Vito Flexivan 113 2.0L Petrol Van

1998 Mercedes-Benz Vito Flexivan 113 2.0L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1998 Mercedes-Benz Vito Flexivan 113. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 191 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1890 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1555 kg
Gcm 4100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2705 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1135 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 95 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/70 R15
Rear Tyre 195/70 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 22000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vsa63801423000001
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Spain

