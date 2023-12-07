WhichCar
1998 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli Ce 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

1998 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli Ce 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1998 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4290 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1010 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 126 Nm
Makimum Power 69 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R13
Rear Tyre 175/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfsrck2Avu000296
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan