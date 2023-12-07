Specifications for the 1999 Daewoo Lanos Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Daewoo Lanos Sx 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1405 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|4074 mm
|Width
|1678 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1031 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Klatf08Yevb000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Dual Airbags & (ABS) - $2,000
- Metallic Paint