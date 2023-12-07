WhichCar
1999 Ferrari 456 M GT 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1999 Ferrari 456 M GT 5.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1999 Ferrari 456 M GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1606 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1300 mm
Length 4763 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 110 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 22 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 325 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 285/40 Zr17
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 10Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Front Panel
VIN Number Zffse44D000000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy