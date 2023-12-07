Specifications for the 1999 Ford Fairmont Au. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Ford Fairmont Au 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1530 mm
|Length
|5058 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1608 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4900
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|357 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgwawm12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Heavy Duty Tow Pack - $450
- Liquid Petroleum Gas
- Limited Slip Differential - $500
- Metallic Paint
- Sports Suspension - $850