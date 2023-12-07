WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ka

1999 Ford Ka 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1999 Ford Ka 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1999 Ford Ka. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1395 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 3660 mm
Width 1640 mm
Kerb Weight 955 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1265 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 100 Nm
Makimum Power 43 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165/65 R13
Rear Tyre 165/65 R13
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wfobxxwprbxj12345
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Spain