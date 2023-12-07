Specifications for the 1999 Ford Ka. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Ford Ka 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1395 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|3660 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|955 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1265 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|43 kW
|Front Tyre
|165/65 R13
|Rear Tyre
|165/65 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wfobxxwprbxj12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats