Specifications for the 1999 Honda Prelude Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Honda Prelude Si 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4545 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1255 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|300 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|201 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmbb51500C123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Body Kit
- Compact disc player
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Metallic Paint - $259
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Towbar