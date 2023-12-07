Specifications for the 1999 Hyundai Coupe Fx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Hyundai Coupe Fx 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1303 mm
|Length
|4340 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1203 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhkg31Fpvu005238
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $165
- Metallic Paint Special - $198