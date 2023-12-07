Specifications for the 1999 Hyundai Excel Gx Sportz. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Hyundai Excel Gx Sportz 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1405 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1394 mm
|Length
|4103 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|134 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhud31Npxu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Cloth Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning - $1,499
- Metallic Paint - $165