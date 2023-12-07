WhichCar
1999 Hyundai Lantra Gls J2 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Hyundai Lantra Gls J2 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1999 Hyundai Lantra Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1393 mm
Length 4420 mm
Width 1700 mm
Kerb Weight 1140 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 165 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R14
Rear Tyre 195/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhkf31Mptv123456
Country Manufactured Korea