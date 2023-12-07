WhichCar
1999 Jaguar Sovereign 3.2 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Jaguar Sovereign 3.2 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1999 Jaguar Sovereign 3.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1498 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2870 mm
Height 1314 mm
Length 5024 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2260 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 81 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6350
Torque RPM 4350
Maxiumum Torque 316 Nm
Makimum Power 179 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/60 Zr16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Sajjhald3Cr123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain