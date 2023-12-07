WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Clk430
  4. Avantgarde

1999 Mercedes-Benz Clk430 Avantgarde 4.3L Petrol 2D Coupe

1999 Mercedes-Benz Clk430 Avantgarde 4.3L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1999 Mercedes-Benz Clk430 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1371 mm
Length 4567 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1555 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1960 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 205 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 225/45 Zr17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2083702F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany