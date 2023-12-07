Specifications for the 1999 Mercedes-Benz E320 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Mercedes-Benz E320 Elegance W210 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1543 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2833 mm
|Height
|1505 mm
|Length
|4839 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2102652A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows