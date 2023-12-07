Specifications for the 2000 Citroen Xsara 2.0L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Citroen Xsara 2.0L 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1423 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4167 mm
|Width
|1698 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1182 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1690 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|625 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|184 Nm
|Makimum Power
|97 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Upper Left Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Vf7N1Rfvm36000001
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $589
- Power Sunroof - $1,503