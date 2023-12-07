Specifications for the 2000 Daewoo Tacuma. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Daewoo Tacuma 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1476 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1580 mm
|Length
|4350 mm
|Width
|1755 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1312 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1828 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|183 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 Hr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 Hr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Klauf75Z11K000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- (ABS) & Alloy Wheels - $1,950
- Metallic Paint - $175