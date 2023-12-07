WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Cougar
  4. Eibach

2000 Ford Cougar Eibach Sw 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2000 Ford Cougar Eibach Sw 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2000 Ford Cougar Eibach. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1506 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2704 mm
Height 1325 mm
Length 4699 mm
Width 1769 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wf0Ht61L7X5123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United States Of America