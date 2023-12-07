WhichCar
2000 Ford Falcon Forte Au 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2000 Ford Falcon Forte Au 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2000 Ford Falcon Forte. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1566 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2793 mm
Height 1481 mm
Length 4907 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1515 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4900
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 357 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgswwm12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia