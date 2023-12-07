Specifications for the 2000 Ford Falcon Xr6 Vct. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Ford Falcon Xr6 Vct Au 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2793 mm
|Height
|1475 mm
|Length
|4907 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|374 Nm
|Makimum Power
|172 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswwm12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $510
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,450
- Body Kit - $3,000
- Heavy Duty Tow Pack - $210
- Metallic Paint
- Power Sunroof - $1,995