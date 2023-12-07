Specifications for the 2000 Ford Mondeo Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Ford Mondeo Ghia He 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1503 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2704 mm
|Height
|1372 mm
|Length
|4556 mm
|Width
|1749 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1332 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3700
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|P195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|P195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Quadralink, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wf0Axxgbbaxp12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $725
- Roof Racks - $265
- Towbar - $325