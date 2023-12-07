WhichCar
2000 Ford Mondeo Ghia He 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2000 Ford Mondeo Ghia He 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2000 Ford Mondeo Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1503 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2704 mm
Height 1372 mm
Length 4556 mm
Width 1749 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 665 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 3700
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P195/60 R15
Rear Tyre P195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Quadralink, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wf0Axxgbbaxp12345
Country Manufactured Belgium