WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Mondeo
  4. Glx

2000 Ford Mondeo Glx Hd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2000 Ford Mondeo Glx Hd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2000 Ford Mondeo Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Mondeo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1499 mm
Tracking Rear 1483 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2704 mm
Height 1424 mm
Length 4556 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1322 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1810 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 488 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3700
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R14
Rear Tyre 185/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wfofxxgbbfty50928
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Australia