Specifications for the 2000 Hyundai Accent Gs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Hyundai Accent Gs Lc 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1435 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4200 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1049 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|133.4 Nm
|Makimum Power
|76 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhch31Bryu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $750
- Air Conditioning - $1,000