WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Coupe Fx
  4. Rdii

2000 Hyundai Coupe Fx Rdii 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2000 Hyundai Coupe Fx Rdii 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2000 Hyundai Coupe Fx Rdii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1303 mm
Length 4345 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1235 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 453 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 Vr15
Rear Tyre 205/50 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhkg31Fpvu123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Korea