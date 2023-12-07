Specifications for the 2000 Hyundai Lantra Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Hyundai Lantra Se 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1393 mm
|Length
|4420 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1174 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|453 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|163 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 Hr14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 Hr14
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhkf21Mpxu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Airbags & (ABS) - $2,500
- Alloy Wheels
- Metallic Paint - $165