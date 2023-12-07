Specifications for the 2000 Jaguar S Type V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Jaguar S Type V6 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2909 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4861 mm
|Width
|1819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1628 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2028 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number


|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $4,000
- Dynamic Stability Control - $3,475
- Fog Lights - Front - $400
- Heated Front Seats - $1,210
- Leather Trim - $3,150
- Metallic Paint - $2,400
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,290
- Power Sunroof - $4,200
- Sport Seats - $875
- Sound System with 12 Speakers - $4,350
- Sports Suspension - $8,250