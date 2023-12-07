Specifications for the 2000 Mazda Millenia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Mazda Millenia 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
MORE Mazda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4870 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1615 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Miller Cycle
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|282 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent Double Wishbone, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent Double Wishbone, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmota10J400123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Four Wheel Steer
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Traction Control System