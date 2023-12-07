WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. MPV
  4. Lw

2000 Mazda MPV Lw 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2000 Mazda MPV Lw 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2000 Mazda MPV Lw. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1745 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1663 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 930 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 227 Nm
Makimum Power 129 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmolw10G100123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan