Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz Cl500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1577 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1578 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2885 mm
|Height
|1398 mm
|Length
|4993 mm
|Width
|1857 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Automatic Level Control
|Rear Suspension
|Automatic Level Control, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Rear Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wdb2153752A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Car Phone
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $990
- Alloy Wheels Special - $5,088
- Premium Sound System - $2,910