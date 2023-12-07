WhichCar
2000 Mercedes-Benz Clk430 Elegance 4.3L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2000 Mercedes-Benz Clk430 Elegance 4.3L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz Clk430 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1371 mm
Length 4567 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 325 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 205 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45Wr17
Rear Tyre 225/45Wr17
Front Rim Size 17X7.5J
Rear Rim Size 17X7.5J

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2084442T000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany