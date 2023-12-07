Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz Clk55 Amg Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Mercedes-Benz Clk55 Amg Avantgarde 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1488 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1371 mm
|Length
|4567 mm
|Width
|1722 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1620 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|340 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|255 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/45R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wbd2083352F000000
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900